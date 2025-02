A Norwegian court has come down in favour of New York-listed SFL Corp to the tune of $48m in relation to the 2022 redelivery of the drilling rig Hercules by Seadrill.

The result, disclosed in a statement by SFL on Wednesday, stems from a legal battle between subsidiaries of SFL and subsidiaries of Seadrill before the Oslo District Court.

SFL is backed by Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, who previously controlled Seadrill.