John Fredriksen-backed SFL is “thinking like a fox” to grow and diversify its fleet, but is waiting for the right deals.

SFL issued a new NOK 750m ($69m) five-year senior unsecured bond on Wednesday, and the New York-listed shipowner now has a very long-term and diversified funding base, according to chief executive Ole Hjertaker.

“We follow all the market segments at the same time.