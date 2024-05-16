Christen Sveaas and his Kistefos companies have launched a long-threatened class-action lawsuit against the directors and chief executive of Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore.

The lawsuit has been filed in Norway and does not include Solstad itself as a respondent, according to a stock exchange announcement from Solstad on Thursday.

Legal trouble has been brewing since at least last December, when TadeWinds reported that Sveaas was seeking to instigate a revolt among shareholders over an October 2023 refinancing.