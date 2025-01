Kjell Inge Rokke’s Oslo-listed shipping investment company AMSC is to be liquidated.

The move is being made as part of the listing in the Norwegian capital of another Rokke-controlled company, shipowner Solstad Maritime (SMH).

Solstad had said it planned to join the Euronext Oslo Exchange within 12 months of a NOK 750m ($66m) equity raise which it sealed in June 2024.