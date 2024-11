Norwegian tycoon Kjell Inge Rokke is spending $22.5m to take full control of the offshore shipping joint venture AKOFS Offshore.

His offshore company Akastor has agreed a deal to buy another 25% of AKOFS from Japanese trader Mitsui & Co, bringing its stake to 75%.

Trader Mitsui will exit the company, but giant Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines will retain the other 25%.