Idan Ofer-backed Cool Company has signed sale-and-leaseback deals that fully finance a pair of newbuilding LNG carriers on order in South Korea.

The New York-listed shipowner said China’s Huaxia Financial Leasing agreed to buy the 174,000-cbm Kool Tiger and Kool Panther and charter them back over 10 years.

The ships are due for delivery from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, an offshoot of shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai Group, in the second half of 2024.