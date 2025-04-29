South Korea’s shipping sector is set for an overhaul, with keystone investor Korea Development Bank (KDB) looking to pare back its investments.

KDB is looking to sell its 36.02% stake in HMM, according to multiple South Korean business news outlets, marking its latest attempt after previous sale efforts.

“We are seriously considering selling our stake in HMM to protect the soundness of the Korea Development Bank,” KDB’s chairman, Kang Seok-hoon, was quoted as saying at a press conference on 24 April.