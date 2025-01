Norwegian shipping investor Kristian Siem bought the childhood home of bankrupt former billionaire and shipping heir Petter Olsen for a bargain price, it has been revealed.

The deal by Siem company Langveis for the property, also called Langveis, in Baerum municipality was part of a purchase of the Olsen bankruptcy estate.

A licence application sent by the Siem company to the council showed that the purchase price was NOK 35m ($3.1m),