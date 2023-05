The Hoegh family is still standing squarely behind Hoegh Autoliners following its sale of shares worth NOK 766m ($70m) in a private placement.

Investment company Leif Hoegh & Co (LHC) disposed of 12.25m shares representing 6.4% of the Oslo-listed car carrier company in an accelerated book-building process that took five hours on Tuesday night.

The stock was priced at NOK 62.50, a sizeable discount to the NOK 72.70