Liberia has emerged as the most attractive flag state in a new study applying investment portfolio criteria to the world’s leading ship registers.

The research, provided to TradeWinds by flag state executive Captain Kapila Malawwethanthri, analysed the registries based on data from 2023.

“Similar to a financial portfolio with various stocks and securities, ship registries comprise different types of assets [ships] with diverse risk profiles and revenue levels,” Malawwethanthri told TradeWinds.