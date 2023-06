Libra Group shareholder and director Constantine Logothetis has become a major investor in UK fuel technology company SulNOx Group.

The London-based outfit produces additives that reduce emissions from vessels and other assets.

Logothetis’ Tergeo company has bought 10m shares in SulNox, equal to 9.89%, in a series of off-market transactions.

He now has 10.88% of the company, which is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange, where it has a market cap of £11m ($14m).