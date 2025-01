Shares in container liner operators plummeted across the globe after a labour agreement ended a threat of a sweeping strike across US ports — a development that a dockworkers’ union attributed to the involvement of US President-elect Donald Trump.

The tentative agreement between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and an employers’ group for container and vehicle ports from Maine to Texas ended worries that a strike could shutter a swathe of US terminals.