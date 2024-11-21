One of shipping’s leading female executives used the conference spotlight on Thursday to announce that her company is set to initiate its first all-female cadet programme in 2025.

International Seaways chief executive Lois Zabrocky broke news of the plans as she was interviewed on stage by Scorpio Tankers President Robert Bugbee at Marine Money’s annual New York finance forum.

Zabrocky told TradeWinds in a sideline interview that the pilot initiative will supplement the Manhattan-based company’s existing cadet programme.