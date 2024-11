The man who steered International Seaways and predecessor Overseas Shipholding Group for a decade following its bankruptcy reorganisation is stepping aside as board chairman.

New York-listed Seaways announced on Monday that Douglas Wheat has opted to resign, with immediate effect, but in a way that reflects no disagreement with the company.

He will be replaced by Seaways director and longtime OSG stalwart Ian Blackley, who has been with the two companies for a combined 33 years.