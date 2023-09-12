Danish container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has added to its financial firepower with a second green bond, according to a source cited by Bloomberg.
The shipowner has been linked to a $750m green issue with a 10-year term.
Danish shipping giant can spend the cash on clean shipping projects
