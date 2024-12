Maritime Partners has another warehouse, and this one holds even more cash than the last.

The fast-growing US-flag leasing and finance power has sealed a credit line known as a “warehouse facility” — and this one is even bigger than the $600m facility it announced in September 2023.

Maritime Partners, based in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, announced it has closed on the $750m financing with the same core group of lenders and one new one.