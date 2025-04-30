Being one of the world’s largest car carriers and a major shareholder in the 6th largest container company does not bode well for Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) in a challenging business environment caused by US president Donald Trump’s self-imposed trade war.

The multi-sector Japanese shipping giant reported on Wednesday that it made a net profit of JPY 425.4bn ($2.8bn) for its 2024 financial year, but with the trade war, tariffs and other market uncertainties now unfolding, that figure could be slashed by more than half when it tabulates the results for its 2025 financial year.