Mixed fortunes for Cosco Shipping Holdings and its associated companies were seen in 2025’s first quarter, likely influenced heavily by Trump's tariffs.

Container giant Cosco Shipping Holding’s net profit attributable to shareholders surged 73.12% to CNY 11.7bn ($1.6bn) in the first quarter of 2025 that ended 31 March, largely boosted by a surge in transpacific revenues.

Exporters were likely rushing their goods out before Trump’s tariffs kicked in, so as to avoid extra costs.