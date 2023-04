Mitsui OSK Lines has forecast a 75% decline in net profit for the 2023 financial year as the containership market adjusts to the post Covid-19 world.

The Japanese ship owning giant expects full-year net profit next year to come in at just ¥210bn ($1.56bn), according to a regulatory filing Friday.

However, the shipowner said this profit level was still “well above the pre-pandemic level due to the success of structural reforms to date”.