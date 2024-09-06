Mitsui OSK Lines' startup arm will bet on a Norwegian venture capital fund.
MOL Plus announced on Friday that it will invest in the Deep Blue Fund 1 managed by Katapult Ocean in Oslo.
MOL did not disclose the size of the investment.
MOL Plus to strengthen collaboration with startups within impact investing
