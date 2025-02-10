Mitsui OSK Lines, through its venture capital company MOL Plus, will be joining Singapore-based Seeds Capital as a co-investment partner.

MOL Plus will help Singapore start-ups gain access to investors and corporates for financing and business opportunities in Japan and help foreign technology start-ups enter the Singapore market.

MOL Plus said it was appointed co-investor due to its track record in deep tech investing, its technical and domain expertise, its international networks and its “early growth investment capabilities”.