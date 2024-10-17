New York-listed gas player Navigator Gas has successfully placed $100m in senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic market, the company said on Thursday.

The Houston-based company was able to win a fixed coupon rate of 7.25% on the five-year bonds, whose proceeds will be used to refinance the outstanding portion of existing issuance in the same amount, scheduled to mature next September.

The new bonds are set to mature in October 2029. Interest will be paid semi-annually in arrears. Proceeds also will be used for general corporate purposes.

Navigator said the existing bonds will be taken out at 101.6% of par value plus accrued and unpaid interest.

“We are very pleased with the unsecured bond terms as it is likely the tightest credit spread for an unsecured US dollar denominated shipping bond in the Nordic market over the past 15 years,” said Randy Giveans, Navigator’s head of investor relations and business development.

“This improved pricing reflects our strong balance sheet, attractive supply/demand fundamentals, diverse earnings, stable cash flows, and robust corporate governance.’

Navigator is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers.

It also owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel.

Fixed income investor meetings arranged by Arctic Securities, DNB Markets, Clarksons Securities and Fearnley Securities began on Tuesday in support of the new issuance.

Arctic Securities and DNB Markets acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Clarksons Securities and Fearnley Securities acted as joint bookrunners in the bond issue.

Navigator’s fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane-capable.

In September, DNB Markets initiated coverage of the Navigator stock.

The Norwegian bank said: “In our view, Navigator Gas’ world-leading fleet of smaller liquefied gas carriers offers appealing exposure to the rapidly growing NGL [natural gas liquids] markets, with strong US fundamentals supporting exports and inventories, fuelling US-Far East arbitrage.”

Navigator shares were trading up slightly more than 1% to $16 in New York on Thursday afternoon.