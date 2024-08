Navios Maritime Partners has pulled off a previously undisclosed $263.7m investment, securing options for four LR2 newbuildings, the shipowner disclosed in its earnings release on Tuesday.

Angeliki Frangou’s New York-listed company said the scrubber-fitted, 115,000-dwt quartet were bought from an unidentified and unrelated third party, with delivery set for the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.