New global banking rules are set to reshape maritime finance, tightening access to traditional debt financing, one leading lawyer believes.

Dora Mace-Kokota, head of the maritime, trade and offshore practice group at Stephenson Harwood, told TradeWinds that Basel IV regulations will particularly affect European lenders and smaller shipowners.

Since 1974, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has been the global authority on financial stability, setting the rules for how banks should manage their risks.