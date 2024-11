The newly announced chief executive of tanker owner Eletson Holdings, which just emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy organisation, is an executive of businesses related to Canadian hedge fund Murchinson.

CEO Adam Spears’ name appears in various legal documents throughout the years-long litigation over Eletson’s financial woes as a representative of Murchinson and alter-ego entities Pach Shemen and Levona, according to a review of court filings.