Shipowners John Fredriksen, Idan Ofer and Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding have spent another NOK 176m ($17m) on Edda Wind shares as their takeover nears completion.

The bid for the Oslo-listed service operation vessel (SOV) owner was announced on Tuesday.

The company’s big three shareholders already owned about 84% of Edda Wind, after a new joint venture, Electric, formed for the takeover, acquired 2.77m