A dual-listing of BW LPG shares in the US capital markets paved the path for the company to close a $1bn takeover of a VLGC fleet from John Fredriksen, its chief executive says.

The Avance Gas deal adds another flag to a run of mergers and acquisitions undertaken by BW LPG and Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s wider BW Group during the past decade as it pulled away from the financial crisis.