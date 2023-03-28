Marine wind power developer Norsepower has raised €28m ($30m) in its latest Series C funding round which it will use to scale up production of its Flettner rotor wind sails.

French asset manager Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Management dedicated to sustainable investment, led the fundraising through its impact private equity Mirova Environment Acceleration Capital fund.

Additional participants in the round included The Finnish Climate Fund Ilmastorahasto, Nefco — The Nordic Green Bank, OGCI Climate Investments, Tesi, and Power Fund III.