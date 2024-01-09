Espen Galtung Dosvig’s EGD Holding is branching out further into the realm of sports sponsorships.

The Norwegian shipowner’s logo is already on the kit of Bergen-based Brann’s men’s team.

This season, the logo will also be seen on the shorts of the women’s team, the club said.

“EGD has been with us for many years, and is one of our largest and most important partners,” said Brann’s head of marketing, communication and sustainability Therese Andvik Rygg.

“The fact that they are now extending the agreement to also apply to the women’s team is incredibly important for the club’s work to create equal opportunities,” she added.

EGD first started sponsoring the team at the end of 2018.

That agreement was extended in 2021 and is valid until 2024, with a further expansion now agreed.

Bergen-based EGD has property and investment interests alongside shipowning.

“We greatly appreciate and are proud to be a partner with Sportsklubben Brann,” EGD Property chief executive Tor Fredrik Muller said.

“We are concerned with equal opportunities and are happy that the club is also betting on women’s football and is making the conditions right so that they can also play inside the Brann stadium. It is therefore completely natural for us to also contribute with equal conditions to the ladies and we look forward to getting our logo on the shorts of Norway’s best women’s team,” he added.

Well matched

Shipping’s links to football are well known, with Evangelos Marinakis currently the most prominent tycoon in club ownership through Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos.

Last year, French liner giant CMA CGM became the latest shipping company to pin its footballing colours to the mast.

The Rodolphe Saade-led company agreed to be the main sponsor for Olympique de Marseille (OM) in the ocean carrier’s home city for the 2023-2024 season.

Its logo will appear on the jerseys of the football team for two seasons starting from 1 July 2023.

It will also appear at the Orange Velodrome, the 67,000-seat stadium known for its special atmosphere, as well as at other training sites including La Commanderie, as the Robert Louis-Dreyfus training centre is known.

EGD has been controlled by the Galtung Dosvig family since 1907.

Espen Galtung Dosvig owns all of the shares.