Oslo-based shipping investor Premium Maritime Fund has pivoted from containership sales to tanker sales to reap profits from asset play.

The Ness Rissan Partners (NRP) affiliated fund has delivered or agreed on four sales in the product chemical tankers sectors in just over a quarter. More sales are in the works, but the fund managers are pleased with the results so far.

“Getting north of $16m for a 2005-built MR tanker — there wouldn’t be anyone unhappy with that,” said Nicolai Heidenreich, co-manager of the fund together with Wilhelm Magelssen.