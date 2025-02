The Norwegian domestic wealth fund bought more shares in tanker companies Frontline and Hafnia in the second half of 2024.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages the Government Pension Fund Norway, has increased its stake in Frontline to 5.9% of the company at the end of the year from 4.9% at the end of June.

According to its annual report, the Oslo-based fund held 13m Frontline shares, worth NOK 2bn at the end of December.