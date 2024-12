NRP Project Finance has been selective in its dealmaking to secure good returns for its investors, according to partner Even Bakke Dimmen.

He told TradeWinds the second half of 2024 had been characterised by somewhat volatile shipping markets across the conventional segments.

“While the overall dry bulk and tanker segments have experienced a negative trend in the last months, the container feeder market has maintained strong with firming asset values and earnings,” Dimmen said.