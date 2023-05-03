German owner and manager NSB has added some heavyweight executive experience by appointing banker Piyush Sharma to its top team.

The Buxtehude-based company said the 25-year shipping veteran will join as group director for corporate strategy.

Sharma has been brought in from Singapore's Transport Capital, where he was senior director for Europe.

“With this step, the group is expanding its footprint, especially in the financial sector, and thus continues to consistently pursue the set course,” NSB said.