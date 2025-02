Japan’s NYK Line, or Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, has lifted its 2024 net profit by 15.4% or JPY 60bn ($394mn) to JPY 450bn ($2.95bn), bolstered by strong third quarter container shipping results.

NYK’s third quarter (three months) liner trade recurring profit was at JPY 73.5bn, almost tripling its earlier forecast of 2024’s second half (six months) recurring profit at JPY 28.4bn.