NYK has embarked on another huge share buyback drive to return cash to investors.
The giant Japanese shipowner said it had acquired 2.06m of its own shares between 9 and 31 May.
The total value of the open-market deals came in at ¥10bn ($64m).
Japanese shipowning group starts again with stock repurchases after spending ¥204bn under previous scheme
NYK has embarked on another huge share buyback drive to return cash to investors.
The giant Japanese shipowner said it had acquired 2.06m of its own shares between 9 and 31 May.
The total value of the open-market deals came in at ¥10bn ($64m).