Giant US private equity player Oaktree Capital Management continues to offload stakes in its tanker company investments on the back of massive rallies in their shares.

The Howard Marks-led company is looking to sell 5m shares in Torm, the Danish tanker owner said in a regulatory filing.

Shares in Torm closed in New York on Wednesday night at $32.69, meaning the stake for sale could be worth up to $163.4m