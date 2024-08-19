Ocean Yield’s charter backlog jumped during the summer after it acquired an interest in an LNG fleet.

“The highlight of the quarter was the announced investment into France LNG Shipping, a company which will own a fleet of 12 LNG carriers with long-term charters,” CEO Andreas Rode said in the second-quarter report.

“We are pleased to partner with NYK, Geogas LNG and Access Capital Partners in a transaction which provides further diversification of our fleet and charter backlog, with a low carbon footprint.