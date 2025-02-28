Ocean Yield has completed a $35m tap issue of its outstanding hybrid bond.
The total amount of the perpetual callable hybrid bond issue is $110m after the tap.
The tap issue was priced at 104.5% of par, implying a margin of approximately 4.0%
Tap was initiated after inquiries from investors
