Ocean Yield’s chief executive Andreas Rode is taking a more prudent approach to new deals in the current strong shipping markets.

The Norwegian sale-and-leaseback specialist has $215.3m in available liquidity for transactions, it said in its first-quarter report.

“We continue to evaluate a range of transactions, looking at both traditional sale-and-leaseback transactions as well as more M&A-related transaction opportunities,” Rode said in today’s earnings call.