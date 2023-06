Norway’s Ocean Yield has reduced its interest costs by repurchasing part of a hybrid perpetual bond issue.

The sale-and-leaseback shipowner, controlled by US private equity giant KKR, said it had bought back $36.26m of the OCY 06 tranche on 5 June. It bought another $6m on Tuesday.

The company has now repurchased $81.5m of this series, out of a total of $125m.