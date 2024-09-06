Ship finance portal Oceanis is carving out a fresh direction following its partial sale to shipbroker Ifchor Galbraiths.

Under the deal involving the advisory side of Oceanis, founding partners Maximilian Otto and Erlend Sommerfelt Hauge have taken up new positions with the UK and Swiss-based shipbroking giant.

That has left the remaining Oceanis team headed by Georg-Maximilian Kuhlmann overseeing the onboarding of new investors and the planned transition into a technology provider for shipping investments.