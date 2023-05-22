Hamburg-based ship finance platform Oceanis says “incredibly attractive” finance deals remain on the table for shipowners, even though the “free money” era is over.

The company is predicting a strong six months for the finance sector in its latest report.

Oceanis believes ship finance markets remain wide open this year, with competition among lenders particularly fierce in improving tanker markets.

“Shipping finance markets for the rest of 2023 look positive, with a depth of lenders, banks, leasing houses and alternative credit funds all seeking to grow their portfolios and offer the best terms to win projects,” the company said.