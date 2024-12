Odfjell has escalated a dispute with fund manager Northleaf Capital Partners, a joint venture partner in its US terminal business.

Oslo-listed Odfjell and Northleaf, which bought into the terminal division in 2019, have been in dispute regarding the leverage of their US business.

The disagreement is related to what Odfjell describes as its partner’s “insistence on excessively leveraging” Odfjell Terminals US Holding.