Okeanis Eco Tankers appears to be eager to make its New York debut after the Greek shipowner filed a request with US securities regulators to allow its shares to trade there starting on 11 December.

The Athens-based company said that the regulatory review process has concluded for the planned listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The announcement comes roughly a month after the company, whose shares currently trade on the Oslo Stock Exchange, filed a registration statement with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), a key milestone in the process.