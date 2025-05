Okeanis Eco Tankers has purchased three VLCCs from their lease financier to take advantage of a better financing environment.

The New York-listed shipowner, backed by Greece’s Alafouzos family, has said it exercised options to buy back the 300,000-dwt Nissos Kea and Nissos Nikouria (both built 2022), as well as the 319,000-dwt Nissos Anafi (built 2020).

The ships, which are the youngest in the Greek company’s fleet, were financed under a sale-and-leaseback arrangement.