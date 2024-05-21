Okeanis Eco Tankers has taken down its debt costs by striking a refinancing one VLCC and striking a deal to rejig a loan secured by another.

The transactions come just a year after the New York- and Oslo-listed tanker owner refinanced the 389,700-dwt Nissos Kythnos and Nissos Donoussa (built 2019).

Chief financial officer Iraklis Sbarounis said the two deals chop its debt pricing by 100 basis points on the ships, for an interest rate reduction of one percentage point, and they continue a 10-month drive to tackle the company’s finance costs.