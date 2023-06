Norway’s Maritime & Merchant Bank (M&M Bank) has carried out a stock split to increase the number of shares in circulation.

Chief executive Halvor Sveen told TradeWinds the idea is to boost liquidity, but the niche maritime lender is not looking for new investors.

The bank is controlled by major shareholders Henning Oldendorff, the German shipping magnate, and Norwegian investor Endre Rosjo’s Centennial.