The deal was more than a year in the making, involved nearly 40 face-to-face meetings between the principals and featured a moment of high anxiety when TradeWinds uncovered the talks and exposed them in January.

But nothing was able to derail discussions that turned into a $1.5bn merger-and-acquisition deal that stole the show at 2024 Posidonia as Adnoc Logistics & Services snapped up 80% and perhaps all of the Navig8 Group.