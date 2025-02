Pacific Basin’s 2024 net profit surged 20% year on year to $131.7m while its revenue was up 12.8% to $2.58bn, the company announced on Friday.

The Hong Kong-listed bulker company said earnings per share were HKD 0.20 and given its “sound cash generation” it would issue a dividend of HKD 0.051 per share.

The dividend represented 50% of the company’s 2024 net profit excluding vessel disposal gains, in line with its dividend policy, Pacific Basin said in a statement.