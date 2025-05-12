It doesn’t happen often, but bulker owner-operator Pangaea Logistics Solutions turned in a quarterly loss rather than a profit in the first three months of the year.

Investors may pay more attention, however, to a couple of changes in the New York-listed company’s capital allocation policy.

Pangaea cut its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share from the previous $0.10.

And it has brought back a stock buyback programme for the first time in five years, setting a $15m board authorisation equal to 5.6%